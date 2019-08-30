Two Albuquerque parks to get overhaul | KOB 4
Two Albuquerque parks to get overhaul

Joy Wang
August 30, 2019 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller has plans to revamp parks in Albuquerque.

“Splash pads are the way to go,” Keller said. “They are very high return on investment to cool off in the summer and they are multi-generational.”

Wilson Park, near Gibson and San Pedro, will soon be equipped with a new splash pad and playground. New fencing and lighting will be added to address public safety concerns. The price tag is $976,000, which is coming from a federal grand.

Barelas Park is also getting a $80,000 facelift thanks to the grant.  

It will get new playgrounds and tennis courts.

Keller said his administration doesn’t plan to stop with just Barelas and Wilson Park, which are expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.

“We are very interested in a wholesale redo of Los Altos,” the mayor said. “That would be something, again, long overdue, but we think we have a way to do it.”

The city also hopes to invest Coronado Park, near I-40.

“Coronado is a unique situation right now that is presently being used as one of the emergency housing center shuttle stops, so it's a unique situation. I think in due time we can see some investments in Coronado,” said David Simon, director of the city’s Park and Recreation Department.

Joy Wang


Updated: August 30, 2019 05:08 PM
Created: August 30, 2019 04:20 PM

