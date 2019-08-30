Two Albuquerque parks to get overhaul

Barelas Park is also getting a $80,000 facelift thanks to the grant.

It will get new playgrounds and tennis courts.

Keller said his administration doesn’t plan to stop with just Barelas and Wilson Park, which are expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.

“We are very interested in a wholesale redo of Los Altos,” the mayor said. “That would be something, again, long overdue, but we think we have a way to do it.”

The city also hopes to invest Coronado Park, near I-40.

“Coronado is a unique situation right now that is presently being used as one of the emergency housing center shuttle stops, so it's a unique situation. I think in due time we can see some investments in Coronado,” said David Simon, director of the city’s Park and Recreation Department.