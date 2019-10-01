Two bodies found in plane crash in Mora County | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Two bodies found in plane crash in Mora County

Two bodies found in plane crash in Mora County

Justine Lopez
October 01, 2019 05:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two unidentified bodies were found in a plane crash in the Pecos Wilderness, near Hamilton Mesa in Mora County Monday. 

Advertisement

The bodies were recovered by New Mexico State Police and a New Mexico Search and Rescue team.

NMSP is working with OMI to identify the plane crash victims. 

Investigators have not confirmed if the found plane was the same aircraft that went missing Sept. 26 after taking off from the Santa Fe Airport. 

The missing airplane was a single engine, fixed wing, four seat aircraft from Colorado. The pilot and passenger were last seen refueling at the Santa Fe Airport. Air traffic control lost contact with the plane shortly after takeoff. 

The National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are currently investigating the crash. 

Details are limited at this time.

Credits

Justine Lopez


Updated: October 01, 2019 05:02 PM
Created: October 01, 2019 05:00 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Two bodies found in plane crash in Mora County
Two bodies found in plane crash in Mora County
FBI offers $20K reward in Tara Calico case
FBI offers $20K reward in Tara Calico case
Police recover bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial
Police recover bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial
Heavy rainfall causes damage to homes in southeast NM
Heavy rainfall causes damage to homes in southeast NM
Family offers $20,000 reward to find a Santa Fe man's killer
Family offers $20,000 reward to find a Santa Fe man's killer
Advertisement



Committee works to end youth gun violence
Committee works to end youth gun violence
Albuquerque city councilor wants to bring back regular party patrols
Albuquerque city councilor wants to bring back regular party patrols
Woman frustrated from constant break-ins while she tries to rebuild home
Woman frustrated from constant break-ins while she tries to rebuild home
New sponsor announced for New Mexico Bowl
New sponsor announced for New Mexico Bowl
Bernalillo County gives grants to organizations to help lower suicide rates
Bernalillo County gives grants to organizations to help lower suicide rates