Two bodies found in plane crash in Mora County
Justine Lopez
October 01, 2019 05:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two unidentified bodies were found in a plane crash in the Pecos Wilderness, near Hamilton Mesa in Mora County Monday.
The bodies were recovered by New Mexico State Police and a New Mexico Search and Rescue team.
NMSP is working with OMI to identify the plane crash victims.
Investigators have not confirmed if the found plane was the same aircraft that went missing Sept. 26 after taking off from the Santa Fe Airport.
The missing airplane was a single engine, fixed wing, four seat aircraft from Colorado. The pilot and passenger were last seen refueling at the Santa Fe Airport. Air traffic control lost contact with the plane shortly after takeoff.
The National Traffic Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are currently investigating the crash.
Details are limited at this time.
