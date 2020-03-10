APD refers case for indictment for two brothers involved in weekend shooting

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— APD is trying to have the district attorney's office indict two brothers in connection to a shooting that took place over the weekend in southwest Albuquerque, but the brothers said they are not the ones who are responsible.
Kevin Silva and his younger brother Steven Silva attended a house party Saturday that left four people injured. Kevin was hit by two bullets. He said he is lucky to be alive.
"My first thought was I was going to die. Like, I was spitting blood out of my mouth. I didn't know why I got shot,” Kevin Silva said.
The two brothers were surprised to learn that APD submitted a case to the district attorney’s office for indictments on both brothers.
"They should actually get more information before they even start talking. They should not go from what they hear,” Kevin said.
Police said that the conflict started with Silva’s friend Isaiah Perez. According to video footage, Perez is seen shooting toward a house, but Silva said he and his brother were shot by someone else inside the house. Perez is the only person who has been arrested so far.
Silva said the person responsible lied to police.
"I was just a bystander—just trying to separate them. Make sure that everything was OK, like, guys like it's not even worth it. We're just trying to have fun. Like, you know, it's not worth it. Why are you guys fighting?"
KOB 4 reached out to APD for comment on the Silva’s indictment, but police would not provide those details.
