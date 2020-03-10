APD refers case for indictment for two brothers involved in weekend shooting | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD refers case for indictment for two brothers involved in weekend shooting

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: March 10, 2020 08:31 PM
Created: March 10, 2020 05:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— APD is trying to have the district attorney's office indict two brothers in connection to a shooting that took place over the weekend in southwest Albuquerque, but the brothers said they are not the ones who are responsible.

Kevin Silva and his younger brother Steven Silva attended a house party Saturday that left four people injured. Kevin was hit by two bullets. He said he is lucky to be alive.

Advertisement

"My first thought was I was going to die. Like, I was spitting blood out of my mouth. I didn't know why I got shot,” Kevin Silva said.

The two brothers were surprised to learn that APD submitted a case to the district attorney’s office for indictments on both brothers.

"They should actually get more information before they even start talking. They should not go from what they hear,” Kevin said.

Police said that the conflict started with Silva’s friend Isaiah Perez. According to video footage, Perez is seen shooting toward a house, but Silva said he and his brother were shot by someone else inside the house. Perez is the only person who has been arrested so far.

Silva said the person responsible lied to police.

"I was just a bystander—just trying to separate them. Make sure that everything was OK, like, guys like it's not even worth it. We're just trying to have fun. Like, you know, it's not worth it. Why are you guys fighting?"

KOB 4 reached out to APD for comment on the Silva’s indictment, but police would not provide those details.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD refers case for indictment for two brothers involved in weekend shooting
APD refers case for indictment for two brothers involved in weekend shooting
ART bus to be out of service for a week after crash
ART bus to be out of service for a week after crash
APS suspends all out-of-state travel for staff, students due to coronavirus
APS suspends all out-of-state travel for staff, students due to coronavirus
Santa Fe woman trapped on coronavirus-stricken cruise ship
Santa Fe woman trapped on coronavirus-stricken cruise ship
Albuquerque couple aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship will head to quarantine
Albuquerque couple aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship will head to quarantine
Advertisement


APD refers case for indictment for two brothers involved in weekend shooting
APD refers case for indictment for two brothers involved in weekend shooting
Santa Fe woman trapped on coronavirus-stricken cruise ship
Santa Fe woman trapped on coronavirus-stricken cruise ship
APS suspends all out-of-state travel for staff, students due to coronavirus
APS suspends all out-of-state travel for staff, students due to coronavirus
ART bus to be out of service for a week after crash
ART bus to be out of service for a week after crash
Sawmill Market open for business
Sawmill Market open for business