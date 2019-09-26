Two business owners having very different experiences in Nob Hill

Despite Harrington’s concerns, Color Wheel Toys is thriving in Nob Hill.

“It's just been a really positive experience," said the store’s owner, Keri Piehl. “This year has already been totally successful, and I feel like there's no reason it won't be."

Piehl and Harrington feel very differently about the area.

“I feel like it's a walkable neighborhood,” Piehl said. “We get lots of positive foot traffic."

However, Harrington believes the area is too congested for drivers.

“They don't understand the traffic signals, they hate the one lanes, they are afraid to drive around here,” he said.

Harrington hopes he will find more success when he moves his business to the Northeast Heights, on Menaul near Moon.