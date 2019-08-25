Two city councilors advocate to adopt county's paid time off rule

Both Benton and Davis have asked for a study to look at the economic impacts of the ordinance if the city adopted the county’s rule.

"A lot of businesses in the metro area go across party lines and may be in the county, but they work a lot in the city and vice versa," Benton said.

But efforts in the past have failed.

Voters narrowly rejected a mandatory paid sick leave rule in 2017, but Benton and Davis said the county’s new rule is not the same as the measure voted down.

"What this shows us is the county commission found a balance between business interests and workers that they could find majority support for," Davis said. "That's putting new pressure back on the other colleagues at the city council who have those same concerns."

The study detailing the economic impacts won't be completed for a few months. One city councilor said it likely won't be on the table until after the November elections.