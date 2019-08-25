Two city councilors advocate to adopt county's paid time off rule
Ryan Laughlin
August 25, 2019 10:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Bernalillo County Commissioners passed an ordinance last week that requires business owners to give their workers paid time off. Now Albuquerque city councilors Isaac Benton and Pat Davis want to follow the county’s lead.
"No business can succeed with workers who can't get time off when they need it," Councilor Benton said.
The county adopted mandatory paid time off by one vote. By next summer, businesses in the county with two employees or more will now be required to give workers paid time off.
Both Benton and Davis have asked for a study to look at the economic impacts of the ordinance if the city adopted the county’s rule.
"A lot of businesses in the metro area go across party lines and may be in the county, but they work a lot in the city and vice versa," Benton said.
But efforts in the past have failed.
Voters narrowly rejected a mandatory paid sick leave rule in 2017, but Benton and Davis said the county’s new rule is not the same as the measure voted down.
"What this shows us is the county commission found a balance between business interests and workers that they could find majority support for," Davis said. "That's putting new pressure back on the other colleagues at the city council who have those same concerns."
The study detailing the economic impacts won't be completed for a few months. One city councilor said it likely won't be on the table until after the November elections.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 25, 2019 10:48 PM
Created: August 25, 2019 09:47 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved