Two dead in overnight crash in NE Albuquerque

Jamesha Begay
Updated: June 14, 2021 11:02 AM
Created: June 14, 2021 10:45 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department responded to the crash at 3 a.m. near San Pedro and Copper in northeast Albuquerque involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian.
According to the Albuquerque police, a motorcycle was traveling south on San Pedro and struck the pedestrian who was crossing the street.
The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on scene while the motorcyclist later succumbed to his injuries at UNMH.
Police said speeding appeared to be factor in the crash.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company