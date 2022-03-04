Two hospitalized after shooting near Santa Barbara Martineztown Park | KOB 4
Two hospitalized after shooting near Santa Barbara Martineztown Park

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 04, 2022 01:48 PM
Created: March 04, 2022 01:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police are investigating a shooting Friday in the area near Santa Barbara Martineztown Park. 

Two people are being treated at a local hospital and reported to be in stable condition, according to APD.

Longfellow and Lew Wallace elementary schools are in a shelter in place.  Albuquerque High School and Career Enrichment Center & Early College Academy Magnet High School are also in a shelter in place. 

— Ryan Laughlin (@RyanLaughlinKOB) March 4, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates. 


