Two hospitalized after shooting near Santa Barbara Martineztown Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police are investigating a shooting Friday in the area near Santa Barbara Martineztown Park.
Two people are being treated at a local hospital and reported to be in stable condition, according to APD.
Longfellow and Lew Wallace elementary schools are in a shelter in place. Albuquerque High School and Career Enrichment Center & Early College Academy Magnet High School are also in a shelter in place.
#BREAKING: Another shooting. Two Albuquerque High School students were shot at a park during lunch break, according to one student who was with them. He says one was 15-years-old shot in the butt and another kid was shot in the leg and in the stomach.
