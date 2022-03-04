Two hospitalized after shooting near Santa Barbara Martineztown Park

Longfellow and Lew Wallace elementary schools are in a shelter in place. Albuquerque High School and Career Enrichment Center & Early College Academy Magnet High School are also in a shelter in place.

#BREAKING: Another shooting. Two Albuquerque High School students were shot at a park during lunch break, according to one student who was with them. He says one was 15-years-old shot in the butt and another kid was shot in the leg and in the stomach.