Two I-40 construction projects west of Albuquerque resume Monday

Brianna Wilson, Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 29, 2021 10:34 AM
Created: November 29, 2021 10:17 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – As one construction project restarts Monday on I-40 west of Albuquerque, another will begin.
A 3-mile pavement preservation project on I-40 near the Route 66 Casino began Monday morning.
The project consists of work on the eastbound lanes – including the on and off-ramps to the casino – and will transition to the westbound lanes, including the on and off-ramps.
Weather permitting, the project is expected to take five weeks to complete with an estimated completion date coming around the week of Jan. 3. During that time, speeds will be reduced and traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area.
Crews will be working in the area Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The orange barrels will remain even while crews are not at work, due to the nature of the project.
Further west, near Laguna, a 5-mile construction project on westbound I-40 resumed Monday. The project was halted for the holiday weekend.
Drivers have experienced back-ups in the westbound lanes since the project began Nov. 11 – even experiencing traffic jams as long as 30 miles.
For full traffic updates, click the "Traffic" tab or visit www.kob.com/traffic.
