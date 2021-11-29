Two I-40 construction projects west of Albuquerque resume Monday

Crews will be working in the area Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The orange barrels will remain even while crews are not at work, due to the nature of the project.

Further west, near Laguna, a 5-mile construction project on westbound I-40 resumed Monday. The project was halted for the holiday weekend.

Drivers have experienced back-ups in the westbound lanes since the project began Nov. 11 – even experiencing traffic jams as long as 30 miles.

For full traffic updates, click the "Traffic" tab or visit www.kob.com/traffic.