Two juveniles walk away from Boys Reintegration Center | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
July 07, 2019 09:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police reported two boys walked away from the Albuquerque Boys Reintegration Center at 400 Edith Saturday night. 

Deacon Castillo, 19, was in the facility for aggravated burglary, auto burglar, and a probation violation.

Jose Romero was committed to the facility for armed robbery.

Anyone who has information about the Castillo or Romero's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or NMSP at (505) 841-9256 and select option 3. 

