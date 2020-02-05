Two local organizations win bids to create crime-fighting partnership with the city

YDI will get around $470,000 for their efforts and YCHC will get around $290,000. Those two were selected out of about nine bids.

Both organizations have been working on these issues for years, getting money from the city through a similar process.

The difference is they will now be partnering with the Violence Intervention Program.

"What we want to focus this year is on behavioral health services, you know making sure that they deal with the trauma in their life," said Judy Pacheco, Associate Director of the Employment, Education and Training Division.

Both already have some type of gang intervention program. Both aimed at providing services not just for youth already in the system, but those who are at-risk as well as families.

"You can't fix something that's broken if you don't work with the entire family," said Pacheco.

According to the bids UNM will have a focus on the Southeast Heights, combining community outreach with youth/parent groups, case management and behavioral services.

YDI will include similar systems, analyzing the specific needs of each individual.

"The common trends are always poverty, you know lack of education," said Pacheco. "You know mom and dad are working two or three jobs to support the family and then we have these kids are so hard to reach they have so much trauma in their life."

The goal is to try and help youth and young adults cope with trauma and create opportunities where they will succeed.

Both will be utilizing law enforcement partners, juvenile probation and parole, APS, and other avenues to reach these teens.

They will also use their new partners within the Violence Intervention Plan as a resource for referrals.

At least for YDI though, they are actually receiving less funding than in years past. Officials say that means they won't be serving any more than the normal 200 youth per year that they've been doing.

The contracts are good for three years, as they've been in the past. City officials said the contract process could take several months or longer to complete.