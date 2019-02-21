Two men rob NE Albuquerque bank, police searching for suspects | KOB 4
Two men rob NE Albuquerque bank, police searching for suspects

Christina Rodriguez
February 21, 2019 10:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The FBI and APD are looking for two men who robbed the Bank of the West on Juan Tabo and Candelaria on Thursday morning. 

Just after 10 a.m., the men demanded money from a teller and fled in a white pickup truck south on Juan Tabo Blvd. 

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or Crimestoppers at (505) 843-STOP. 

Updated: February 21, 2019 10:17 PM
Created: February 21, 2019 09:03 PM

