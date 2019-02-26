Two men scam Albuquerque businesses out of thousands of dollars

The second time he brought his friend. The two rented a bike. They paid with a debit card and knew when to return it.

“He kind of introduced his friend and said this is my buddy we’re going to go for a ride, want to get my daughter out, very friendly they kind of disarmed us,” she said.

Noland said Andrews’ friend signed some papers as Trever Schafer. That’s the same man who Vicki Mayhew said robbed her of thousands of dollars of camera equipment.

“He said his name was Trever Schafer and he was from Washington State,” Mayhew said.

Mayhew told KOB in an interview earlier this month that Schafer came into the store and claimed he needed camera equipment to document his grandmother’s funeral. That hit home for Mayhew.

“When my dad passed away I went to an event shortly thereafter and forgot my camera and it turned personal after that,” she said.

Mayhew hasn’t seen that camera equipment since.

Noland’s story has a bit of a better ending. She said Andrews rented one of the most expensive mountain bikes they had.

Eventually, they got the bike back, but not because the men returned it. An APD detective spotted it.

“She found the bike at a pawn shop and she got it and we picked it up so we got it back and it was in pretty good condition,” she said.

Other businesses in Albuquerque haven’t all been so fortunate. Police issued arrest warrants for the men.

According to documents, they hit six businesses and stole tens of thousands of dollars of items.

Now Noland wants to remind other business owners to trust their gut.

“The story was like too good to be true,” she said.