Two men struck by lightning while hiking in Jemez Mountains

Harrington was with Ponder, and two others. They were leading the group back down the mountain – just a mile from their cars – when they were struck by lightning.

"I couldn't move, I just couldn't move," Ponder said. He had cracked his head on some rocks.

Harrington had fallen from the cliff edge into a tree. Both had burns all over their bodies.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office used their helicopter to pick Poder up and get him to a hospital.

Harrington said he was luckily regaining movement and speech.

"I took off my shirt and that was when I saw the bolt hole in my shirt and went, uh oh, you know, it's for real," Harrington said.

A black mark on his back lined up with the hole in his shirt. He believes that's where the lightning entered his body, and that it went out the side of his foot, where he had another black mark.

Along with burns and gashes, Ponder suffered a brain injury. He was just released from the hospital Wednesday night.

His friends have set up a GoFundMe to try and help with his recovery.