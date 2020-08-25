Two more sexual abuse lawsuits filed against Albuquerque orphanage

According to court documents, John Doe 195 and John Doe 196 were abused by a nun identified as Sister Clare. Both claim that Sister Clare had total control of all aspects of their lives and said she used this power to both physically and sexually abuse them.

Court documents state that John Doe 195 was a resident at St. Anthony's in the 1960s. He reportedly began to be abused by Sister Clare during his second year at the orphanage. He said she would enter the boys' dormitory in the middle of the night and sexually abuse him. The abuse lasted for four years.

John Doe 196 was a resident at St. Anthony's in the 1950s. According to court documents, his father dropped him off there when he was 9 years old. Sister Clare abused him in the boys' dormitory, similar to John Doe 195.

John Doe 196 was finally able to escape one day when he ran away during a field trip to the Rio Grande Zoo. He said a "guardian angel" pulled over and began to talk to him as he cried on the side of the road. The woman, along with her husband, drove him all the way to his grandma's house in northern New Mexico.

Anyone who has information regarding sexual abuse by the Catholic clergy or nuns from St. Anthony's Orphanage is asked to contact either attorney Brad D. Hall at (505) 400-1192 or attorney Levi Monagle at (505) 803-1274.