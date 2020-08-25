Two more sexual abuse lawsuits filed against Albuquerque orphanage

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two more victims of childhood sexual abuse have filed lawsuits against St. Anthony's Orphanage. The orphanage, also called the St. Anthony's Home for Boys, faces multiple allegations that Catholic priests and nuns abused young boys.
The orphanage, which was located on Indian School near 12th Street, closed in the early 80s. According to a lawsuit filed against St. Anthony's earlier this year, John Doe 167 was a "captive sex toy" for the chaplain, visiting priests and nuns during the 1950s and 1960s.
Sister Marietta Spenner told KOB 4, "I am deeply troubled by the recent allegations that have been brought forth. I do not believe that anything like that ever occurred at St. Anthony's orphanage."
Sister Spenner is with the Sisters of St. Francis in Colorado Springs, who ran the orphanage in Albuquerque for many years. Their public denial caught the eye of the two victims who are coming forward now – working to get the truth out.
According to court documents, John Doe 195 and John Doe 196 were abused by a nun identified as Sister Clare. Both claim that Sister Clare had total control of all aspects of their lives and said she used this power to both physically and sexually abuse them.
Court documents state that John Doe 195 was a resident at St. Anthony's in the 1960s. He reportedly began to be abused by Sister Clare during his second year at the orphanage. He said she would enter the boys' dormitory in the middle of the night and sexually abuse him. The abuse lasted for four years.
John Doe 196 was a resident at St. Anthony's in the 1950s. According to court documents, his father dropped him off there when he was 9 years old. Sister Clare abused him in the boys' dormitory, similar to John Doe 195.
John Doe 196 was finally able to escape one day when he ran away during a field trip to the Rio Grande Zoo. He said a "guardian angel" pulled over and began to talk to him as he cried on the side of the road. The woman, along with her husband, drove him all the way to his grandma's house in northern New Mexico.
Anyone who has information regarding sexual abuse by the Catholic clergy or nuns from St. Anthony's Orphanage is asked to contact either attorney Brad D. Hall at (505) 400-1192 or attorney Levi Monagle at (505) 803-1274.
