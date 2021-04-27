Two mothers indicted for crash that killed two children | KOB 4
Two mothers indicted for crash that killed two children

Patrick Hayes
Updated: April 27, 2021 06:13 PM
Created: April 27, 2021 06:00 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Alexis Martinez and her friend Danielle Ortiz have been indicted for charges related to the deadly crash that killed two children.

According to police, Ortiz’s 2-month-old boy and Martinez’s 7-year-old daughter were killed in a crash late last month. 

Both women were indicted Monday. 

Authorities also filed a bench warrant for Martinez. 

Martinez was driving drunk, according to court documents, but has not been arrested.

According to police, Martinez was hospitalized after the crash and is currently in a rehab facility. 

A spokesperson said she is technically in police custody, and will be arrested when she is medically cleared. 

Meantime, Ortiz is out of jail pending trial. 

Both are charged with two counts of abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death, and two counts of abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in great bodily injury.

 


