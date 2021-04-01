Two mothers to be charged following crash that killed two children

Lt. Wheeler said two mothers had four of their own children in the car. The driver was later identified as Alexis Martinez, 23, and the front right passenger was identified as Danielle Ortiz, 23.

On early Tuesday, police were called to the scene of an accident where their four-door Chevy collided with a concrete barrier north of the Big-I. APD said speed and alcohol played a role in the crash.

"Stop drinking and driving folks. I mean, there's Uber, Lyft, several rideshares, taxis, families, friends—get a ride. Quit drinking and driving and quit killing people,” Lt. Wheeler said.

Each mother lost one of their children in the crash: a boy under one year old, and a girl under 10 years old.

Both adults will be charged with two counts of abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death, and two counts of abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in great bodily injury.

At last check, the two other children are still in the hospital.

A GoFundMe has been set up for nine-year-old Amariah Moya by her father Joseph. He said Amariah had the brightest eyes and most infectious laugh. The money raised will go toward her afterlife services.