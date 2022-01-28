Two New Mexicans named in Jan. 6 'alternate electors' US House subpoena

Ford-Tinnin previously led the Republican Party of New Mexico as the party's executive director before she was replaced by Nike Kern. The replacement was made official in a Dec. 14, 2020 press release.

Tripp served as a National Committeewoman for New Mexico during the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Information obtained by the panel stated groups of individuals met Dec. 14 in the seven states. The individuals then allegedly submitted fake slates of Electoral College votes for Trump. "Alternate electors" from the seven states sent Congress those certificates, which were used as justification for delaying or blocking the Jan. 6, 2021 certification of the election during a joint session of Congress.

The Republican Party of New Mexico has declined to comment on the news. An RPNM spokesperson also declined to comment on whether RPNM Chairman was implicated in the alleged alternate electors' actions.

Tommy Lopez is gathering more details and will have more information at 10 on the Nightbeat.

Here is the full list of the 14 individuals subpoenaed by the U.S. House Jan. 6 Select Committee, with links to each subpoena.