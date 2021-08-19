Four APD officers injured, one 'critical' after NE Albuquerque shooting; two suspects arrested

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Four APD officers were injured during a Thursday morning shooting in northeast Albuquerque, near the corner of Juan Tabo and Constitution.
Police have arrested two suspects related to the incident. The first suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting took place at 9 a.m. Officers apprehended the second suspect at around 12:34 p.m.
The shooting occurred while officers were responding to a robbery call. The injured officers were transported to UNM Hospital.
One officer was shot above his bulletproof vest and went into surgery in critical condition. Another officer is in surgery after getting shot in the arm. Police said a third officer was shot in the middle of his bulletproof vest, and another officer was injured by shrapnel or shattered glass.
Police have launched an evidence portal for any submissions the public may have.
NMSP will be handling priority-one calls for the northeast and southeast areas of Albuquerque
Manzano High School and Jackson and Kennedy middle schools, as well as Tomasita, McCollum and Chelwood elementary schools, were in a shelter-in-place for around two hours Thursday. The shelter-in-place orders was lifted at 12:27 p.m.
Authorities from Sandoval County, Valencia County, Rio Rancho County, FBI, BCSO and State Police were called in to assist.
This is a developing story and we will keep you updated on kob.com and KOB 4.
