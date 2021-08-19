Four APD officers injured, one 'critical' after NE Albuquerque shooting; two suspects arrested

Police have launched an evidence portal for any submissions the public may have.

NMSP will be handling priority-one calls for the northeast and southeast areas of Albuquerque

Manzano High School and Jackson and Kennedy middle schools, as well as Tomasita, McCollum and Chelwood elementary schools, were in a shelter-in-place for around two hours Thursday. The shelter-in-place orders was lifted at 12:27 p.m.

Authorities from Sandoval County, Valencia County, Rio Rancho County, FBI, BCSO and State Police were called in to assist.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated on kob.com and KOB 4.