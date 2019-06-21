Police investigating double homicide in SE Albuquerque
Joshua Panas
June 21, 2019 12:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a double homicide in southeast Albuquerque.
Police said the bodies were found Friday morning when an employee went to check on an employee at a home near Girard and Central.
Police would not speculate on whether the deaths could be a result of a murder-suicide.
Detectives are interviewing people who live in the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: June 21, 2019 12:07 PM
Created: June 21, 2019 10:12 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved