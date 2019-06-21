Police investigating double homicide in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police investigating double homicide in SE Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
June 21, 2019 12:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a double homicide in southeast Albuquerque.

Police said the bodies were found Friday morning when an employee went to check on an employee at a home near Girard and Central.

Police would not speculate on whether the deaths could be a result of a murder-suicide.

Detectives are interviewing people who live in the area. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.

Joshua Panas


Updated: June 21, 2019 12:07 PM
Created: June 21, 2019 10:12 AM

