Two people killed in Angel Fire plane crash | KOB 4
Advertisement

Two people killed in Angel Fire plane crash

Two people killed in Angel Fire plane crash Photo: Kassi Nelson

Justine Lopez
October 20, 2019 06:11 PM

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. -  Police responded to a plane crash that landed in a field between True Value Hardware and Zebs Restaurant Sunday morning.

Advertisement

The single engine plane clipped part of Zebs Restaurant.

Police have confirmed two fatalities.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.

Credits

Justine Lopez


Updated: October 20, 2019 06:11 PM
Created: October 20, 2019 04:55 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
Police investigate robbery tied to overnight shooting death
Police investigate robbery tied to overnight shooting death
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Woman found shot in car in NE Albuquerque
Woman found shot in car in NE Albuquerque
Hinkle Family Fun Center adds upgrades to stay competitive in the industry
Hinkle Family Fun Center adds upgrades to stay competitive in the industry
Advertisement



Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
Man arrested, charged with murder of his wife
Two people killed in Angel Fire plane crash
Two people killed in Angel Fire plane crash
NM United wrap up regular season on a high note
NM United wrap up regular season on a high note
Police investigate robbery tied to overnight shooting death
Police investigate robbery tied to overnight shooting death
"Breaking Bad" beer sold out in three hours
"Breaking Bad" beer sold out in three hours