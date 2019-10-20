Two people killed in Angel Fire plane crash
Photo: Kassi Nelson
Justine Lopez
October 20, 2019 06:11 PM
ANGEL FIRE, N.M. - Police responded to a plane crash that landed in a field between True Value Hardware and Zebs Restaurant Sunday morning.
The single engine plane clipped part of Zebs Restaurant.
Police have confirmed two fatalities.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
Details are limited at this time.
Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.
Credits
Justine Lopez
Updated: October 20, 2019 06:11 PM
Created: October 20, 2019 04:55 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved