Two pigs stolen out of front yard in SW Albuquerque

"I'm thinking someone parked, lured them out and then loaded them up. No more matanza," said Ralph. He was planning a matanza this weekend, to celebrate his youngest son's birthday.

"It's a big gathering," said Amanda Gutierrez. "It's a lot of fun to be able to hang out with everybody, something to do with each other and teach your kids too."

The empty pig pen held a major investment.

"You just kind of wonder like what other people are doing to them, even though we had plans for them," Amanda said. "We were still taking care of them at that point."