Two pigs stolen out of front yard in SW Albuquerque
Joy Wang
April 25, 2019 10:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On Good Friday, two pigs were stolen out of the front yard of the Gutierrez family in southwest Albuquerque.
"Everything gets stolen at some point – starting to get a little bit ridiculous," said Ralph Gutierrez.
Both pigs were over 150 pounds. After looking around their property, the Gutierrez family found pig feed just outside their gates. Right next to their pig pen was a set of hoof tracks on the ground, along a set of footprints.
"I'm thinking someone parked, lured them out and then loaded them up. No more matanza," said Ralph. He was planning a matanza this weekend, to celebrate his youngest son's birthday.
"It's a big gathering," said Amanda Gutierrez. "It's a lot of fun to be able to hang out with everybody, something to do with each other and teach your kids too."
The empty pig pen held a major investment.
"You just kind of wonder like what other people are doing to them, even though we had plans for them," Amanda said. "We were still taking care of them at that point."
Credits
Updated: April 25, 2019 10:11 PM
Created: April 25, 2019 09:05 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved