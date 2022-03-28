Two residential fires overnight in Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: March 28, 2022 09:32 AM
Created: March 28, 2022 09:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were busy overnight Sunday into Monday as they responded to two house fires in two different parts of town.
AFR responded to 5813 Painted Pony Ct NW around 11:36 p.m. Sunday – and then to 629 Ortiz Dr. SE around 11:55 p.m.
In southeast Albuquerque, crews responded and brought smoke and flames under control within minutes of arrival, as AFR describes. A man was rescued from the smoke-damaged home and transported to the hospital.
No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
In northwest Albuquerque, crews responded and brought an attic fire under control within minutes of responding. The cause of the fire was determined to be an accidental electrical fire, which left the homeowner displaced for the night. No one was injured.
