Two Rio Rancho schools shelter-in-place due to nearby police activity | KOB 4
Two Rio Rancho schools shelter-in-place due to nearby police activity

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: March 08, 2022 12:28 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Two Rio Rancho schools are in a shelter-in-place Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland High School and Ernest Stapleton Elementary School each enacted a shelter-in-place, according to Melissa Perez – Rio Rancho Public Schools' Public Information Officer.

The shelter-in-place comes as police responded to a domestic call in the area Tuesday morning. Police declined to comment further on the situation.

Classes will continue as normal but no students will be allowed to leave or enter until the nearby police activity is resolved. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates. 


