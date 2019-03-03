Two shootings in Meadow Lake under investigation | KOB 4
Two shootings in Meadow Lake under investigation

Casey Torres
March 03, 2019 05:15 PM

MEADOW LAKE, N.M. — The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico State Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Saturday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Prado Place and ended at Sportsman Street.

On Saturday night, investigators detained the two suspects, 32-year-old Jesus Garcia and 24-year-old Alexandro Montelongo, but did not have probable cause to hold them.

On Sunday, they had enough evidence to issue warrants for their arrests.

Garcia and Montelongo are both facing charges for murder, conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with evidence.

They both are suspected to have killed Daniel Sandoval, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a home invasion that happened on Canada Street.

Police say it was an attempted burglary. The homeowner shot at a man and woman who broke in.

The intruders ran off but were later found on Valencia Drive. They were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Both agencies are still investigating the shootings.

If anyone has information about Garcia or Montelongo, deputies say to call 911. 

Updated: March 03, 2019 05:15 PM
Created: March 03, 2019 04:21 PM

