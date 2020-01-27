Two suspects on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested

|
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 27, 2020 10:36 AM
Created: January 27, 2020 10:29 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two men who were on the Metro 15 list are now behind bars, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.
George Parra was arrested in southeast Albuquerque Monday morning. He was wanted for evading law enforcement.
Police also arrested Brian Stenerson, a sex offender, at a downtown homeless shelter Sunday. He was wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.
If anyone has information about Metro 15 offenders, call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP.
The following individuals have been added to #Metro15— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) January 27, 2020
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers (505) 843-STOP. pic.twitter.com/DygmChzfLK
