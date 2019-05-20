Two-time Indy 500 champ Al Unser Jr. arrested for OWI
Photo: NBC Sports|
Marian Camacho
May 20, 2019 11:42 AM
INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. - Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr. is behind bars Monday following an arrest for OWI, or Operating While Intoxicated.
According to NBC News, this is Unser's fourth alcohol-related offense.
Unser is a consultant with Harding Steinbrenner Racing. The company released a statement Monday morning saying that they are "saddened to learn of Al Unser Jr.'s arrest."
Unser won the Indianapolis 500 back in 1992 and 1994.
Statement from Harding Steinbrenner Racing on Al Unser Jr. pic.twitter.com/zhg8RDMBy6— Harding Steinbrenner Racing (@FollowHSRacing) May 20, 2019
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: May 20, 2019 11:42 AM
Created: May 20, 2019 11:35 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved