Two-time Indy 500 champ Al Unser Jr. arrested for OWI

Al Unser Jr. booking mug out of Indiana Al Unser Jr. booking mug out of Indiana |  Photo: NBC Sports

Marian Camacho
May 20, 2019 11:42 AM

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. - Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr. is behind bars Monday following an arrest for OWI, or Operating While Intoxicated. 

According to NBC News, this is Unser's fourth alcohol-related offense. 

Unser is a consultant with Harding Steinbrenner Racing.  The company released a statement Monday morning saying that they are "saddened to learn of Al Unser Jr.'s arrest."

Unser won the Indianapolis 500 back in 1992 and 1994. 

