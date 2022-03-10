Two years later: How COVID-19 impacted APS

Brittany Costello
March 10, 2022
Created: March 10, 2022 05:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This pandemic has really taken a toll on students, parents, and teachers across New Mexico.
They've had to transition with the spikes and lulls in cases. From virtual learning to COVID safety plans, mask to no mask – for the last two years, schools have been all over the map.
“I don't think people realize the amount of paperwork and responsibility that was placed on the schools and they became sort of defacto departments of health,” said APS Superintendent Scott Elder.
Elder says they learned a lot and many things they were forced to implement like virtual learning options, and enhanced cleaning measures are here to stay in some form or another.
“On the safety side of it obviously we have the filtration systems and we're still working on air security and trying to make that as safe as possible, we have enhanced cleaning processes that we are continuing with,” he said.
And APS will continue to track COVID cases in schools. While, over the last two years, they expanded capabilities in new ways, he hopes they never have to go back.
“It is something we could use in the future, and I really hope we don't have to. I really want to keep kids and staff in school," Elder said.
