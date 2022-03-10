Two years later: How COVID-19 impacted APS

“On the safety side of it obviously we have the filtration systems and we're still working on air security and trying to make that as safe as possible, we have enhanced cleaning processes that we are continuing with,” he said.

And APS will continue to track COVID cases in schools. While, over the last two years, they expanded capabilities in new ways, he hopes they never have to go back.

“It is something we could use in the future, and I really hope we don't have to. I really want to keep kids and staff in school," Elder said.