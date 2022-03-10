Two years later: The pandemic's impact on UNMH

Both delta and omicron stressed the health care system. The state no longer had mobile morgues, but instead military health care personnel were called in to New Mexico hospitals to help with overworked and exhausted workers.

"We are very careful to keep our nursing ratios reasonable, so we don't stress out our nurses more," Agostini said.

The Department of Defense just pulled their personnel out of UNMH this week. The hospital is hoping to get closer to a more managable number of patients – as many work on deciding what their own "new normal" looks like.

"For many people who are juggling numerous issues, and now having to figure out, like, is it safe to go back to normaly life? And we're not quite – I think many of us are not quite sure about that," Agostini said.

UNMH officials said before the pandemic, they were used to operating at around 100% capacity. They were forced to operate at around 150% capacity as COVID-19 spread, and now they're at around 120% capacity while hoping for better days ahead.