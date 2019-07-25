Uber driver accused of murder met by slain passenger's family, friend in courtroom | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Uber driver accused of murder met by slain passenger's family, friend in courtroom

Brittany Costello
July 25, 2019 05:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Uber driver who is accused of killing a passenger on I-25 appeared in court for the first time Thursday since being charged with second-degree murder.

Advertisement

Clayton Benedict was met by a packed courtroom. Many people were wearing shirts which featured the victim’s picture.

“Obviously, the reason we wore the shirt is to remind the defendant [that] this this the face, this is the person you took,” said, Paul Parsons, a friend of James Porter. “I believe if you took someone's life, you should have to look at that person.”

The judge ordered the crowd to turn their shirts inside-out to avoid causing a disruption.

Before Thursday’s hearing could get started, Benedict’s attorney asked for a continuance.

“My client has a constitutional right to present witnesses and a defense at a preliminary hearing,” Raymond Maestas said.

Maestas said he just got the case Monday and didn’t have enough time to subpoena witnesses.

The prosecution objected, but the judge granted the motion.

The hearing is being used in place of a grand jury to determine if there's probable cause for trial.

A new hearing date was not set Thursday.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: July 25, 2019 05:19 PM
Created: July 25, 2019 04:06 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
Lawsuit: Former Espanola mayor sexually abused boy
Lawsuit: Former Espanola mayor sexually abused boy
Police: Woman orders food, tells server 'this one's on God'
file photo
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison
Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup
Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup
Advertisement




Uber driver accused of murder met by slain passenger's family, friend in courtroom
Uber driver accused of murder met by slain passenger's family, friend in courtroom
Lawsuit: Former Espanola mayor sexually abused boy
Lawsuit: Former Espanola mayor sexually abused boy
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison
Roswell prepares to pay final respects to fallen firefighter
Roswell prepares to pay final respects to fallen firefighter
NM gov. discusses outdoor recreation, vehicle emissions during meeting of governors
NM gov. discusses outdoor recreation, vehicle emissions during meeting of governors