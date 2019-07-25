Uber driver accused of murder met by slain passenger's family, friend in courtroom
Brittany Costello
July 25, 2019 05:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Uber driver who is accused of killing a passenger on I-25 appeared in court for the first time Thursday since being charged with second-degree murder.
Clayton Benedict was met by a packed courtroom. Many people were wearing shirts which featured the victim’s picture.
“Obviously, the reason we wore the shirt is to remind the defendant [that] this this the face, this is the person you took,” said, Paul Parsons, a friend of James Porter. “I believe if you took someone's life, you should have to look at that person.”
The judge ordered the crowd to turn their shirts inside-out to avoid causing a disruption.
Before Thursday’s hearing could get started, Benedict’s attorney asked for a continuance.
“My client has a constitutional right to present witnesses and a defense at a preliminary hearing,” Raymond Maestas said.
Maestas said he just got the case Monday and didn’t have enough time to subpoena witnesses.
The prosecution objected, but the judge granted the motion.
The hearing is being used in place of a grand jury to determine if there's probable cause for trial.
A new hearing date was not set Thursday.
