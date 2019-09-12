Uber driver says he found 10-year sobriety chip in his vehicle

He hung on to the coin and wondered about its significance.

"I don't know what it is," he said. "It seems heavy. It feels important."

Steinback said he asked people on Facebook about the coin. The comments led him to believe the coin is a ten-year sobriety chip.

Steiback recalled the Uber ride when the passenger lost it.

"He had broken his sobriety and he was feeling terrible," Steinback recalled. "He wanted to kill himself, he was feeling suicidal."

Steinback wants to find the man and return the coin to him.

"I hope that if he sees this message, he can come forward. There's always an opportunity to start again, today's a new day and you'll be okay," he said.

The owner of the coin can call KOB 4 anonymously, and we will put you in contact with Steinback.