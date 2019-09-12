Uber driver says he found 10-year sobriety chip in his vehicle
Megan Abundis
September 15, 2019 11:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Alex Steinback drives for Uber. He's had over 500 passengers.
Steinback says one passenger sticks out to him because of what he left behind.
"I did find this coin in my vehicle afterward, a passenger pointed out, it was in a cushion," Steinback said.
He hung on to the coin and wondered about its significance.
"I don't know what it is," he said. "It seems heavy. It feels important."
Steinback said he asked people on Facebook about the coin. The comments led him to believe the coin is a ten-year sobriety chip.
Steiback recalled the Uber ride when the passenger lost it.
"He had broken his sobriety and he was feeling terrible," Steinback recalled. "He wanted to kill himself, he was feeling suicidal."
Steinback wants to find the man and return the coin to him.
"I hope that if he sees this message, he can come forward. There's always an opportunity to start again, today's a new day and you'll be okay," he said.
The owner of the coin can call KOB 4 anonymously, and we will put you in contact with Steinback.
Credits
Megan Abundis
Updated: September 15, 2019 11:23 PM
Created: September 12, 2019 09:13 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved