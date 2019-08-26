Uber driver now faces manslaughter charge, not second-degree murder charge
Ryan Laughlin
August 26, 2019 05:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Uber driver accused of killing a passenger in Albuquerque on St. Patrick’s Day appeared in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.
Prosecutors were trying to show that there is enough evidence against Clayton Benedict to take the second-degree murder case to trial.
However, the judge said the evidence doesn’t support a second-degree murder charge. However, the judge said Benedict can be charged with manslaughter for the death of James Porter.
Benedict was arraigned on the manslaughter charge. He pleaded not guilty and released on his own recognizance.
The key piece of evidence during Monday’s hearing was an interview with Benedict and Albuquerque Police Department detectives.
In the interview, Benedict admits to shooting Porter after a fight about vomit in the car.
Benedict told police Porter was calling him names and egging him on-- even after Benedict pulled his gun.
Benedict said he had to pull the trigger when Porter threatened to run him over with his own car.
“He proceeds to start getting in my car,” Benedict said. “Then at that point I'm like, ‘oh God, he's going to run me over with my own car.’ And that's when I proceeded to shoot through the open frame of the driver's side window."
A new trial date has not been set.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 26, 2019 05:07 PM
Created: August 26, 2019 04:22 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved