Uber, Lyft drivers hit with high gas prices

Scott Moulton said he has been a full-time Uber driver for six years, and even though gas does cut into his profits, he does not seem to mind.

"I'm a little concerned about it, but it seems like Uber is giving us some compensation for it,” he said. "Last week, Uber started a program where they are charging riders a surcharge of $0.55 per ride. I haven't sat down and done the math to see if that fully covers it, cause the issue in Albuquerque is that I stay busy, but often times I have to go long distances to pick people up, and then it might be a long ride."



Driving long distances means he has to fill up more often, but Moulton said he has no plans to stop giving rides.



"I'm in a good situation,” he said. “We don't have any kids or anything. It's just my partner and I. We own the house, we own the cars, we have no debt, and I don't even work 40 hours a week."



KOB 4 caught a second ride with Andre Tafoya. He said he has been a driver for Lyft and Uber for the past two years. Unlike Moulton, Tafoya told crews, he has done the math on how much gas is affecting his income.