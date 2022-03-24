Uber, Lyft drivers hit with high gas prices

Brianna Wilson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Gas prices do not seem to be letting up. According to AAA, the national average is just under $4.24 right now. New Mexico’s average falls just below that, at $4.14.
Unfortunately, gas is not an expense that Uber and Lyft cover for their drivers. That is money coming out of their own pockets. So, to see how prices at the pump are affecting rideshare drivers in Albuquerque, KOB 4 ordered a quick ride downtown, and asked questions along the way.
Scott Moulton said he has been a full-time Uber driver for six years, and even though gas does cut into his profits, he does not seem to mind.
"I'm a little concerned about it, but it seems like Uber is giving us some compensation for it,” he said. "Last week, Uber started a program where they are charging riders a surcharge of $0.55 per ride. I haven't sat down and done the math to see if that fully covers it, cause the issue in Albuquerque is that I stay busy, but often times I have to go long distances to pick people up, and then it might be a long ride."
Driving long distances means he has to fill up more often, but Moulton said he has no plans to stop giving rides.
"I'm in a good situation,” he said. “We don't have any kids or anything. It's just my partner and I. We own the house, we own the cars, we have no debt, and I don't even work 40 hours a week."
KOB 4 caught a second ride with Andre Tafoya. He said he has been a driver for Lyft and Uber for the past two years. Unlike Moulton, Tafoya told crews, he has done the math on how much gas is affecting his income.
"For every hundred dollars I make, it costs me about $20 in gas, so you make $80," he said. Tafoya added, that will not stop him from giving rides.
"It's just to kill time, and I'm still going to make something,” he said. “I'm not going to lose."
But, both drivers said it is helpful when riders are respectful and leave a tip.
