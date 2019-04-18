Uber says NM drivers should see new safety features soon
Hawker Vanguard
April 18, 2019 07:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police in South Carolina say a case of mistaken identity was deadly for a college student. Samantha Josephson was allegedly killed by the man behind the wheel, who didn’t drive for Uber.
That prompted the ridesharing company to roll out new safety features in the app. Uber says New Mexico drivers should see the new features soon.
“In the app when you've ordered your Uber when its on the way you will get more persistent push notifications to your phone that remind you to check your ride,” said Uber’s Chief Legal and Security Officer Tony West.
He hopes the new notifications will make riders more cognizant of who they’re getting in the car with.
While New Mexico waits for those features, experts say riders should:
- Look for the ride share placard in the window, no matter what platform (Uber, Lyft, Ello) you use.
- Check the child-proof lock is not engaged.
- Make sure the driver's name and picture match who’s behind the wheel.
Credits
Hawker Vanguard
Created: April 18, 2019 07:07 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved