Udall presents veterans’ oral histories to Library of Congress

The Veterans History Project of the Library of Congress’ American Folklife Center collects, preserves, and makes personal accounts of American war veterans accessible.

“In New Mexico, my father probably spent the last 15 years of his life in New Mexico, and he would point out to me about the tradition of Native Americans and Hispanics and others, serving with great distinction,” Udall said. “And we wanted to capture that.”

To view the more than 110,000 narrative histories and learn more about how to participate, visit the Veterans History Project website at loc.gov/vets. The stories submitted by Udall’s office will be processed by the Library of Congress and later available online.