UFC fighter Jon 'Bones' Jones pleads guilty to second DWI

Police said Jones was exhibiting signs of intoxication. After taking a breathalyzer test, the results showed that Jones was at least twice above the legal BAC limit. Police also discovered a handgun under the driver's seat and a half-empty bottle of Recuerdo 750ml behind the passenger seat.

Jones provided the following statement about his DWI:

“While we all work to understand and cope with stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of our world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times. I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most, my family, friends and my fans. This morning I entered into a plea deal with the Albuquerque DA's office. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I know that I have some personal work to do to which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol. I have dedicated so much time and energy to improve my community and I will not allow this personal setback to hinder my work within the community when we need it most. I truly appreciate the support I have received from the community of Albuquerque and all my fans around the world. I very much look forward to putting this behind me. Thank you all for your continued love and support and please take care of yourselves.”