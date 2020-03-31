UFC fighter Jon 'Bones' Jones pleads guilty to second DWI

Justine Lopez
March 31, 2020
Created: March 31, 2020 03:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UFC light heavyweight champion Jon 'Bones' Jones pleaded guilty to his second DWI Tuesday.
The state agreed to give Jones one year of supervised probation. Jones will also spend four days on the Community Custody Program with 90-days for turn in. He will be required to complete a minimum of 90 days of out-patient treatment, pay maximum fines and fees, and complete community service.
The DWI incident occurred on March 26 when APD responded to a shooting outside a Downtown nightclub near 3rd and Central.
Officers noticed an idle vehicle nearby and discovered Jones in the driver's seat. Jones told officers he didn't know anything about the shooting and that he intended on driving.
Police said Jones was exhibiting signs of intoxication. After taking a breathalyzer test, the results showed that Jones was at least twice above the legal BAC limit. Police also discovered a handgun under the driver's seat and a half-empty bottle of Recuerdo 750ml behind the passenger seat.
Jones provided the following statement about his DWI:
“While we all work to understand and cope with stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of our world, I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times. I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most, my family, friends and my fans. This morning I entered into a plea deal with the Albuquerque DA's office. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I know that I have some personal work to do to which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol. I have dedicated so much time and energy to improve my community and I will not allow this personal setback to hinder my work within the community when we need it most. I truly appreciate the support I have received from the community of Albuquerque and all my fans around the world. I very much look forward to putting this behind me. Thank you all for your continued love and support and please take care of yourselves.”
