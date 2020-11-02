UFC star John ‘Bones’ Jones, armed with shotgun, chases after burglar

The video has racked up nearly one million views since it was posted Sunday.

Jones explained what went down in the caption:

Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night. Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them. He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. People I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions. What are your thoughts on this video, what would you have done differently?