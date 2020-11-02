UFC star John ‘Bones’ Jones, armed with shotgun, chases after burglar

Kai Porter
Updated: November 02, 2020 06:15 PM
Created: November 02, 2020 05:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Even famous UFC fighters aren't safe from Albuquerque's crime crisis.
Footage from a Ring security camera caught UFC star Jon "Bones" Jones chasing down a burglar while holding a shotgun in his hand.
The video posted on Jones' Instagram page shows the burglar trying to break into cars outside of Jones' Albuquerque home in the middle of the night.
The burglar was scared off when Jones opened the garage door. Jones, shotgun in hand, then ran after the man.
The video has racked up nearly one million views since it was posted Sunday.
Jones explained what went down in the caption:
Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night. Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them. He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. People I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions. What are your thoughts on this video, what would you have done differently?
