UFC's Jon Jones guilty of misdemeanor in Vegas property case

The Associated Press
Created: December 16, 2021 08:54 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former UFC champion Jon Jones has taken a plea deal to resolve a criminal case stemming from allegations that he scuffled with his fiancée and damaged a Las Vegas police vehicle at Caesars Palace.

Jones’ attorney declined to comment about Jones’ no contest plea to a misdemeanor property damage charge.

A Las Vegas judge ordered Jones to pay $750 in restitution and attend anger management classes.

Jones was arrested Sept. 24 on misdemeanor domestic battery and felony damaging a vehicle charges after allegedly grabbing his fiancée by her hair and smashing his own head on the hood of a police patrol vehicle.


