UFO Festival returns to Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M.-The UFO Festival in Roswell was invaded this weekend by tourists as they flocked to one of the first festivals in New Mexico with the state fully reopen.
After a disappointing cancellation last year, the City of Roswell was ready for the invasion of guests.
"We are super excited, we have license plates from all over the state, out of state license plates everywhere, it’s just been really wonderful. It's great to see so many people coming to our community and just having a really great time," said Juanita Jennings, City of Roswell, Public Relations.
Tons of booths and activities were set up around the city, with people dressed up for the occasion.
City officials told KOB 4 hotels were fully booked, effectively exceeding 2019 numbers, meaning this is the biggest UFO Festival to date.
The city said the success of the festival over the last few days should really increase tax revenue. And besides the economic boost, they're just happy to welcome folks back to the UFO capital of the world again.
