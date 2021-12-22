'Ugly Sweater Elf' leaves cash around Albuquerque to spread holiday cheer

"You have no idea how much hope was restored today for my children and I," Sanchez said.

A viewer also contacted KOB 4 saying they also found money from the Ugly Sweater Elf – not too far away from the gas station – on a bench at Washington Park. It had the same card, along with a link to the Ugly Sweater Elf's Facebook page, which started in Colorado.

Sanchez said she's planning to pay it forward.

"The kids are going to pick a toy when they get back, from the new toys we get from family, and donate it to the Goodwill or to the local charities or thrift stores so someone else can have it. That's what we've all talked about in the car on the way up there about what we're going to do to give back," Sanchez said.

KOB 4 spoke with the Ugly Sweater Elf Wednesday afternoon. He said there will be 12 more envelopes full of cash placed around Albuquerque.

A hint: keep an eye out at gas stations and bus stops.