Uncertainty over New Mexico's ski season causes concern for sporting goods store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Duane Kinsley, owner of Sport Systems in Albuquerque, sold a lot of bikes during the summer months. However, he's worried that the uncertainty surrounding ski season will lead to a decline in sales.
"People being concerned about - well - is there going to be a season, or not," Kinsley said.
During the store's annual Avalanche Sale, Kinsley said sales were slightly down from previous years. However, he is ordering more inventory, preparing for a surge.
The state has not outlined COVID-safe practices for ski areas.
Ski Santa Fe reversed course and announced their new ski pass, which was supposed to go on sale next week, is on hold for the time being.
Despite the skepticism, Kinsley predicts that a ski season will happen in New Mexico.
"It's going to get cold. It's going to snow. And the ski areas are going to open," he said.
