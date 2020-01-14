Under new management, Scalo returning to Nob Hill

Megan Abundis
Updated: January 14, 2020 05:26 PM
Created: January 14, 2020 04:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Italian restaurant Scalo is returning to Nob Hill in Albuquerque.
The restaurant, which abruptly closed in 2018, is under new ownership.
“I was actually a manager in the 90s," said Chuck Parlapiano, the new general manager of the restaurant. "This is really coming full circle for me."
The new owners were regular customers before the restaurant closed.
“We love this place and we were just sad to see it go out of business," said Prashant Sawant. “We are actually both engineers from technology background. But we love food, we are passionate about food and wines."
The restaurant is dropping the American-Italian theme, and just going upscale Italian.
As far as the menu, customers can expect prices in the high teens to high thirties.
Their chef is Chris Olson. He’s worked at several high-end restaurants in town.
“We are lucky to get him, he was our first choice," Parlapiano said.
The restaurant is expected to open in March.
