Under new management, Scalo returning to Nob Hill

“We love this place and we were just sad to see it go out of business," said Prashant Sawant. “We are actually both engineers from technology background. But we love food, we are passionate about food and wines."

The restaurant is dropping the American-Italian theme, and just going upscale Italian.

As far as the menu, customers can expect prices in the high teens to high thirties.

Their chef is Chris Olson. He’s worked at several high-end restaurants in town.

“We are lucky to get him, he was our first choice," Parlapiano said.

The restaurant is expected to open in March.

