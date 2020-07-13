Under new public health order, NM gyms required to comply with 25% capacity limit | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Under new public health order, NM gyms required to comply with 25% capacity limit

Under new public health order, NM gyms required to comply with 25% capacity limit

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 13, 2020 03:02 PM
Created: July 13, 2020 02:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's new public health order went into effect Monday. 

In addition to requiring gym-goers to wear masks while exercising, gyms are being forced to cut capacity to 25%.

Advertisement

Previously, gyms were allowed to have 50% of the facility's max capacity. 

The public health order considers gyms a "close contact business."

Other "close contact businesses" include salons and tattoo parlors, which also have to abide by the 25% max capacity requirement. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

In interview with Washington Post, Gov. Lujan Grisham talks COVID-19, race relations, VP speculation
In interview with Washington Post, Gov. Lujan Grisham talks COVID-19, race relations, VP speculation
Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours
Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours
Modified public health order to begin Monday
Modified public health order to begin Monday
Restaurants plan virtual protest over new ban on indoor dining
Restaurants plan virtual protest over new ban on indoor dining
Navajo Nation continues to flatten the curve
Navajo Nation continues to flatten the curve
Advertisement


Restaurants protest governor's ban on indoor dining
Restaurants protest governor's ban on indoor dining
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 264 additional COVID-19 cases
District attorney files lawsuit against NM Civil Guard
District attorney files lawsuit against NM Civil Guard
Under new public health order, NM gyms required to comply with 25% capacity limit
Under new public health order, NM gyms required to comply with 25% capacity limit
Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours
Albuquerque police investigate 4 homicides within 24 hours