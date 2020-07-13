Under new public health order, NM gyms required to comply with 25% capacity limit

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 13, 2020 03:02 PM
Created: July 13, 2020 02:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's new public health order went into effect Monday.
In addition to requiring gym-goers to wear masks while exercising, gyms are being forced to cut capacity to 25%.
Previously, gyms were allowed to have 50% of the facility's max capacity.
The public health order considers gyms a "close contact business."
Other "close contact businesses" include salons and tattoo parlors, which also have to abide by the 25% max capacity requirement.
