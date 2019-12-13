Undercover APD officer involved in crash with ART bus

Damage to the bus included smudges and scrapes. De Reyes said the bus was able to continue on its route.

Two passengers were on the bus at the time. Neither of them were hurt.

A spokesperson said the officer's actions will be investigated.

“This was an undercover officer with APD. As with all officer-involved crashes, APD’s Crash Review Board will investigate to determine whether the crash was preventable," said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesperson.