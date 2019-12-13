Undercover APD officer involved in crash with ART bus

Joshua Panas
Updated: December 13, 2019 04:25 PM
Created: December 13, 2019 03:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An undercover officer with the Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a crash with an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus, according to a city official.
The crash occurred Wednesday on Central at 52nd Street.
In the video, you can see the officer's vehicle turn in front of the ART bus while there was a red arrow.
“APD asked us to blur the vehicle entirely because showing the vehicle or parts of the vehicle could lead to identifying the undercover officer. We complied fully with their requests," said Rick De Reyes, spokesperson for ABQ Ride.
Damage to the bus included smudges and scrapes. De Reyes said the bus was able to continue on its route.
Two passengers were on the bus at the time. Neither of them were hurt.
A spokesperson said the officer's actions will be investigated.
“This was an undercover officer with APD. As with all officer-involved crashes, APD’s Crash Review Board will investigate to determine whether the crash was preventable," said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesperson.
