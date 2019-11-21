UndocuHealth: Staying grounded through traditional practices

Chaos that comes from the political stressors – such as the DACA Supreme Court hearing earlier this month.

"It really took a toll on our physical health and mental health," Garcia said. "But you know, we got to stay on top of it."

Garcia said UndocuHealth got started in Albuquerque years ago, but it took off nationally after the Trump administration began. Now, they continue to grow their nonprofit in other states to help people reconnect with their ancestors through natural remedies, and continue their fight for healthcare.

"It's like my 'cargo de la vida,'" Velasquez said. "It's like my life's mission, and what I feel is called to be my purpose."

