UndocuHealth: Staying grounded through traditional practices

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wrapping sage is not a hobby for Jennifer Garcia and Luzero Velasquez. It's a way to offer preventative healing for undocumented immigrants.
"A lot of us, as undocumented folks, don't have a lot of access to healthcare – much less mental health care," said Jennifer Garcia, UndocuHealth director for United We Dream.
Inside the "healing hub" on Stanford Drive, the nonprofit UndocuHealth offers breathing techniques, yoga and free herbs to students.
"That's how we integrate some of the plant medicine," said Luzero Velasquez with the New Mexico Dream Team. "But also, more importantly, the message and the medicine within ourselves is learning how to breathe, learning how to regulate and ground ourselves amidst all of the chaos going around us."
Chaos that comes from the political stressors – such as the DACA Supreme Court hearing earlier this month.
"It really took a toll on our physical health and mental health," Garcia said. "But you know, we got to stay on top of it."
Garcia said UndocuHealth got started in Albuquerque years ago, but it took off nationally after the Trump administration began. Now, they continue to grow their nonprofit in other states to help people reconnect with their ancestors through natural remedies, and continue their fight for healthcare.
"It's like my 'cargo de la vida,'" Velasquez said. "It's like my life's mission, and what I feel is called to be my purpose."
