Unemployment benefits remain in limbo for New Mexicans

For the next few weeks, Reilly said people won’t be able to count on money from the government to get by.

“Even if the bill, the pandemic bill becomes signed into law tomorrow, there's always going to be a delay,” he said. “Not only for receiving checks if you happen to be eligible for a stimulus check, but there will be a delay when it comes to receiving unemployment compensation benefits since state unemployment agencies have to receive guidance from the department of labor.”

Until then, White said it’s a good idea to hold off on big or unnecessary purchases, and keep an eye on your credit card statements. If and when the stimulus does get passed, White said to tackle debt first.

“The first thing is to pay off all your highest interest bearing debt. For instance, for a lot of people that means credit cards,” he said.