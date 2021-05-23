Unemployment system woes persist one year into pandemic

But Wilcox said he has never received the maximum weekly benefit of $461 a week. Instead, he got the minimum of $169 a week, which is not enough for him to live on.

"I made $113,000 in 2019 before the pandemic happened,” he said. “When the pandemic happened I went to $12,000. How does somebody cope and manage that mentally?"

Wilcox said he called the Department of Workforce Solutions hundreds of times, but never received a response.

"And nobody wants to answer questions,” he said.

Cases like Wilcox’s leave more questions for a department in crisis. According to a legislative finance report, the Department of Workforce Solutions overpaid $250 million in benefits during the pandemic. However, the department claims that number is more in the range of $105 million.

KOB 4 previously reported on a woman who got a repayment bill from the department for $13,000. Her first bill is already due.

“I don't think I should in any way be held responsible for it if I went through the proper channels and filled out the paperwork, and they gave me the money, and then I used that money to survive the last year. I don't feel like I should owe that money back at all. If someone made a mistake, that's on them,” said Juliane Worthington.

Last week, a spokesperson from the governor’s office sent KOB 4 a statement that read in part, “There are several strategies for doing this – some claimants are eligible for waivers through which their overpayments will be forgiven; some claimants will see their weekly benefits off-set to pay back an overpayment; and some will see their appeals remanded through the adjudication process.”

Meanwhile, other New Mexicans reached out saying they never received state benefits after applying for them.

KOB 4 reached out to the Department of Workforce Solutions Sunday morning, but a spokesperson did not respond.