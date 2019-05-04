Union Pacific investing $20M at key border station | KOB 4
Associated Press
May 04, 2019 10:05 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - State officials say Union Pacific Railroad is undertaking a $20 million project at its Santa Teresa Intermodal Terminal and Refueling Station in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
    
The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced Friday that the investment by Union Pacific Railroad will allow the company to add container blocks to passing trains faster and more efficiently.
    
Officials say the improvements also will mean more shipments and less downtime for customers waiting for merchandise along the railroad's 760-mile (1,223-kilometer) Sunset Corridor between El Paso, Texas, and Los Angeles.
    
The original 2,200-acre intermodal facility opened in 2014 as a geographically strategic location that allows the railroad to sort and move cargo along its routes in 23 states.

