United begins flights from Denver to Hobbs, New Mexico
United begins flights from Denver to Hobbs, New Mexico

United begins flights from Denver to Hobbs, New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: October 30, 2019 11:00 AM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - United Airlines has begun direct flights to Denver from a southeastern New Mexico county airport in the heart of New Mexico's booming oil region.
    
The Hobbs News-Sun reports the inaugural United Express SkyWest Airlines flight to Denver was Sunday, when Hobbs, New Mexico, leaders flew to Denver from the Lea County Regional Airport. The first direct flight from Denver International Airport to Hobbs also was earlier Sunday.
    
United's nonstop flights to Denver International Airport into the Permian Basin will be operated as United Express service six days per week.
    
United is also scheduled to continue to operate two daily nonstop flights from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. There will be one flight that runs to and from Houston on Saturdays.

