United by Paint: NM United announces collaborative art project
Photo: New Mexico United/Juan Lebreche
Christina Rodriguez
June 20, 2019 05:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United has launched a collaborative art project and they are looking for artists to participate.
“New Mexico United has always been about more than just soccer – we are about our community, about mixing art with sport,” said Peter Trevisani, CEO and owner of New Mexico United.
The United by Paint project features 270 wood panels decorated by 150 students from middle schools across the city, including Garfield, Hayes and Kennedy.
Middle school students worked with New Mexico United soccer players to dip soccer balls in 10 gallons black and yellow paint and kicked them against the panels to create unique pieces of art.
The team has partnered with We Are This City, Meow Wolf and One Albuquerque for the project.
New Mexico United's Meow Wolf game on August 3 will feature all of the artwork, as well as 10 local artists who will create live art.
Officials with the collaborative project are putting out a call for New Mexico artists who would like to participate. Artists who are interested in working on one of the wooden panels can apply here.
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 20, 2019 05:09 PM
Created: June 20, 2019 04:57 PM
