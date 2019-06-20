United by Paint: NM United announces collaborative art project

Middle school students worked with New Mexico United soccer players to dip soccer balls in 10 gallons black and yellow paint and kicked them against the panels to create unique pieces of art.

The team has partnered with We Are This City, Meow Wolf and One Albuquerque for the project.

New Mexico United's Meow Wolf game on August 3 will feature all of the artwork, as well as 10 local artists who will create live art.

Officials with the collaborative project are putting out a call for New Mexico artists who would like to participate. Artists who are interested in working on one of the wooden panels can apply here.