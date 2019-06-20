United by Paint: NM United announces collaborative art project | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

United by Paint: NM United announces collaborative art project

United by Paint: NM United announces collaborative art project Photo: New Mexico United/Juan Lebreche

Christina Rodriguez
June 20, 2019 05:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico United has launched a collaborative art project and they are looking for artists to participate. 

Advertisement

“New Mexico United has always been about more than just soccer – we are about our community, about mixing art with sport,” said Peter Trevisani, CEO and owner of New Mexico United.

The United by Paint project features 270 wood panels decorated by 150 students from middle schools across the city, including Garfield, Hayes and Kennedy.

Middle school students worked with New Mexico United soccer players to dip soccer balls in 10 gallons black and yellow paint and kicked them against the panels to create unique pieces of art. 

The team has partnered with We Are This City, Meow Wolf and One Albuquerque for the project. 

New Mexico United's Meow Wolf game on August 3 will feature all of the artwork, as well as 10 local artists who will create live art. 

Officials with the collaborative project are putting out a call for New Mexico artists who would like to participate. Artists who are interested in working on one of the wooden panels can apply here

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 20, 2019 05:09 PM
Created: June 20, 2019 04:57 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother
3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother
New inflatable waterpark opens in Ruidoso
New inflatable waterpark opens in Ruidoso
Man arrested in connection with East Mountains house fire
Man arrested in connection with East Mountains house fire
APD: One person in custody after police pursuit
APD: One person in custody after police pursuit
Thief steals Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico’s crown
Thief steals Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico’s crown
Advertisement




Thief steals Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico’s crown
Thief steals Ms. Wheelchair New Mexico’s crown
Man arrested in connection with East Mountains house fire
Man arrested in connection with East Mountains house fire
United by Paint: NM United announces collaborative art project
United by Paint: NM United announces collaborative art project
3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother
3 weeks later, daughter still searching for missing mother
Air Force Research Laboratory creates tool to take down drones
Air Force Research Laboratory creates tool to take down drones