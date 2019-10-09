United celebrates one year in NM by visiting children in hospital

“I want to be a professional soccer player one day and hopefully I can play for New Mexico United,” Casey Harrison said after meeting the players.

The team takes pride in bringing joy and uniting the people of New Mexico.

“I can honestly say I've had two or three influential adults that really had an impact with me,” United forward David Estrada. “That's something that for me really pushed me forward and I hope that we can do the same for kids.”

United has seen a tremendous amount of success in its first year.

New Mexico United has the high attendance number in the league.