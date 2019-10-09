United celebrates one year in NM by visiting children in hospital | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

United celebrates one year in NM by visiting children in hospital

Joy Wang
October 09, 2019 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico United is celebrated its one year anniversary Wednesday.

Advertisement

The team isn’t only bringing fans together, they are also giving back to the community.

Players spent time visiting the children at UNM Hospital Wednesday.

“I want to be a professional soccer player one day and hopefully I can play for New Mexico United,” Casey Harrison said after meeting the players.

The team takes pride in bringing joy and uniting the people of New Mexico.

“I can honestly say I've had two or three influential adults that really had an impact with me,” United forward David Estrada. “That's something that for me really pushed me forward and I hope that we can do the same for kids.”

United has seen a tremendous amount of success in its first year.

New Mexico United has the high attendance number in the league.

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: October 09, 2019 10:11 PM
Created: October 09, 2019 09:49 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Hotel in Santa Fe named one of best in country
Hotel in Santa Fe named one of best in country
Advertisement



15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
Former DEA agent believes cartels are a threat to NM teens
Former DEA agent believes cartels are a threat to NM teens
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
Same-day registration not offered for Nov. 5 election
Same-day registration not offered for Nov. 5 election
Brewery experiencing success in small New Mexico town
Brewery experiencing success in small New Mexico town